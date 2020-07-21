Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2020 to be out in 10 minutes at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result 2020 will be declared by the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) in a few minutes at RBSE official website on Tuesday (July 21, 2020). The result date and time was confirmed by Rajasthan's Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra who said that the RBSE 12th RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli will release the result at 3.15 pm today.

Once declared the students will be able to check their result at Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) official websites are - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Check live updates on Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts results 2020

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12th Arts results online:

1. Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the 12th Arts results option.

3. Enter your roll number and other required details.

4. Your result will display on the screen.

Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the RBSE after the result declaration.

Notably, Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science results 2020 were declared on July 8 and the overall passing percentage was recorded at 91.96. On July 13, the Rajasthan board had announced class 12 commerce results.

The Class 12 examination was conducted in March 2020. Some papers were then cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic followed by a nationwide lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from June 18 to 30, 2020 following all the social distancing guidelines.