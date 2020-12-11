Rajasthan: Death toll of infants rises to 12 at Kota hospital, committee constituted to investigate matter

The death toll of infants increased to 12 on Friday at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan's Kota. The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan government has constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

The four-member committee will present its report within three working days. Medical Education Secretary Shivangi Swarnakar will investigate the death. Two additional principals of RCH and SMS join the committee.

After Lok Sabha speaker, the district collector has called a meeting. There was a stir in the administration due to the death of newborns

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma has ordered a probe in the matter to ascertain the cause of deaths. He said that three of the nine infants were brought dead while three had congenital diseases. "After I got the news of the death of nine infants at Kota`s JK Lon Hospital, I spoke to Medical superintendent and sought a report. According to the report, three of the nine infants were brought dead, three had congenital diseases and three died as milk went into their lungs while breastfeeding," Sharma told news agency ANI.

Speaking on the deaths, SC Dulara, Superintendent, JK Lon Hospital said, "9 infants died at JK Lon Hospital on December 10. Three were brought dead, three had the congenital disease. Two infants were referred from Bundi. One of them had an infection and the other had an infection with a respiratory disorder. One died due to IUGR with refractory hypoglycemia which means that the child`s sugar levels dropped significantly and could not be controlled."

Divisional Commissioner KC Meena and District Collector Ujjawal Rathore visited the hospital on Thursday evening and held a meeting. Meena directed the health authorities to immediately deploy six extra doctors and 10 nurses to monitor the situation and start a newly-constructed ward by Friday.

Sharma asked the officials to conduct a primary inquiry into the matter and sought a report. He has directed the principals of all medical colleges in the state to take special care towards the treatment of newborns.

Live TV

JK Lone Hospital is especially dedicated for children and infants. Earlier in January 2020, the hospital had made it national headlines after more than 100 infants died in one month.