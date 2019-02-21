हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ashok Chandna

Rajasthan minister allegedly thrashes employee; angry staff hold protest

The state minister also allegedly verbally abused the concerned employee.

Rajasthan minister allegedly thrashes employee; angry staff hold protest

JAIPUR: Chaos erupted among members of the Rajasthan State Electricity Board (RSEB) in Bundi on Wednesday after reports of state minister Ashok Chandna allegedly abusing and thrashing a staff emerged. 

The state minister, who is also the president of Rajasthan Youth Congress, reportedly became angry after hearing a suspended member was reinstated at the energy department in Hindoli town, Bundi District. He then allegedly resorted to abusing the concerned employee.

“The minister came and asked why I reinstated a staff he had asked to suspend. He verbally abused and slapped me. He also caught my collar. When I tried to explain to him he said only his orders will be followed in Hindoli,” said Executive Engineer JP Meena.

 

 

Following the incident, several employees of the electricity department across Bundi staged protests outside the main district office.

 

 

“We demand justice. We've filed police complaint, they must take action,” added Meena.

Chandna holds the portfolio of sports, youth affairs, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, transport and Sainik welfare in the Congress-led Rajasthan government.

With ANI inputs

 

