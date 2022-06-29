JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday rewarded REWARDS five policemen with out-of-term promotion for quickly arresting Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad – the two arrested accused - had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

उदयपुर की घटना में शामिल आरोपियों की त्वरित गिरफ्तारी करने वाले पांच पुलिसकर्मियों श्री तेजपाल, श्री नरेन्द्र, श्री शौकत, श्री विकास एवं श्री गौतम को आउट ऑफ टर्म प्रमोशन देने का फैसला किया है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

The Rajasthan Police booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur a day before under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Gehlot said on Wednesday.

इस घटना में मुकदमा UAPA के तहत दर्ज किया गया है इसलिए अब आगे की जांच NIA द्वारा की जाएगी जिसमें राजस्थान ATS पूर्ण सहयोग करेगी। पुलिस एवं प्रशासन पूरे राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करें एवं उपद्रव करने के प्रयासों पर सख्ती से कार्रवाई करें। June 29, 2022

“The Udaipur murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts abroad,” he said. The case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency, he added.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in Udaipur. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.