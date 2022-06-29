NewsRajasthan
UDAIPUR BEHEADING

Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt REWARDS five policemen with out-of-term promotion for arresting tailor's killers

The Chief Minister announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

Written by - Ritesh K Srivastava|Edited by: Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
  • Udaipur continues to be tense after the tailor's beheading
  • Rajasthan govt has rewarded five policemen with out-of-term promotion for arresting the killers
  • Rajasthan police have registered a case under the UAPA

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday rewarded REWARDS five policemen with out-of-term promotion for quickly arresting Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's killers. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad – the two arrested accused - had brutally murdered Lal, aged around 45 years, inside his shop in Dhan Mandi police station area on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister announced, "to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen, namely Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam, who made quick arrests of the accused involved in the Udaipur incident."

 

 

The Rajasthan Police booked the two men who brutally murdered Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur a day before under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Chief Minister Gehlot said on Wednesday.

 

 

“The Udaipur murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts abroad,” he said. The case will be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Rajasthan Police will fully cooperate with the probe agency, he added.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in Udaipur. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had "beheaded" the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

 

Udaipur beheadingUdaipur tailor's murderUdaipur tailor's killersRajasthan PoliceKanhaiya LalUAPA

