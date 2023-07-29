trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642009
NewsBusinessReal Estate
BANGALURU

Bizzare: Finding A Flat In Bengaluru? You Suppose To Pay Rs 25 Lakh Security Money To Take It On Rent

The flat was listed on NoBroker.com and is located in the HSR layout.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bizzare: Finding A Flat In Bengaluru? You Suppose To Pay Rs 25 Lakh Security Money To Take It On Rent File Photo

New Delhi: You already know how difficult it is to find a flat in Bengaluru. There are numerous articles on the internet where individuals complain and bemoan how expensive real estate is in Tech City. This tweet from Tejaswi Shrivastava is another addition to those accounts. The article is about a Bengaluru flat. Tejaswi discovered this when looking for a home.

The flat was listed on NoBroker.com and is located in the HSR layout. Tejaswi was drawn to the listing's outrageous suggestion of a security deposit, though. It cost Rs. 25 lakh.

The description Tejaswi gave the picture was hilarious: "They should add an option: Apply for Kidney Donation."

Over 2,000 people have already watched the post, and the number is growing. People couldn't stop yelling about the outrageous cost. However, many argued that, given the true cost of the unit, the rent and security deposit were actually rather reasonable.

Take a look at the netizens' reactions:

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona