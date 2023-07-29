Bizzare: Finding A Flat In Bengaluru? You Suppose To Pay Rs 25 Lakh Security Money To Take It On Rent

New Delhi: You already know how difficult it is to find a flat in Bengaluru. There are numerous articles on the internet where individuals complain and bemoan how expensive real estate is in Tech City. This tweet from Tejaswi Shrivastava is another addition to those accounts. The article is about a Bengaluru flat. Tejaswi discovered this when looking for a home.

The flat was listed on NoBroker.com and is located in the HSR layout. Tejaswi was drawn to the listing's outrageous suggestion of a security deposit, though. It cost Rs. 25 lakh.

The description Tejaswi gave the picture was hilarious: "They should add an option: Apply for Kidney Donation."



Over 2,000 people have already watched the post, and the number is growing. People couldn't stop yelling about the outrageous cost. However, many argued that, given the true cost of the unit, the rent and security deposit were actually rather reasonable.

Take a look at the netizens' reactions:

Why would you look for a 5915 sq ft flat in the first place.its nearly a bungalow in a posh area and then crib about its rent and deposit. — isay (@ragerworld) July 28, 2023

Everyone takes a 10 months of rent as deposit/advance that's common. What not common, atleast for me is the 2.5 lakh per month rent. Can deposit half of 25lakhs and own a flat and then pay the 2.5 as Emi and then rent it out — pradeep (@pradeep11) July 28, 2023

Might have forgotten putting a dot before last two zeros — Pratyush Gouda (@gouda_pratyush) July 28, 2023

Sounds like a 'plot' (in literal sense) for Nolan's next! ;-) July 28, 2023