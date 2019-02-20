Cabinet approves Phase-2 of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the implementation of Phase-2 of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), under which the government has set a target of constructing 1.95 crore houses by 2022.

The PMAY-G in Phase-2 till 2019-20 will continue as per the existing norms of PMAY-G Phase-l, with a target of 60 lakh houses involving financial implication of Rs 76,500 crore. The Centre`s share would of Rs 48,195 crore while the states share will be of Rs 28,305 crore.

“The left out rural households who are houseless and / or living in dilapidated houses subject to a ceiling of 1.95 crore would be provided pucca houses by 2022,” an official release said.

The government has also decided to continue the Program Management Unit (PMU) and National Technical Support Agency (NTSA) till 2019-20.

Borrowing for additional financial requirement through existing mechanism of EBR will also continue till the validity of the scheme.