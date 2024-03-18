Future Of Urban Living: How Completion Of Clover Leaf Flyover Is Redefining Connectivity In Delhi-NCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway on March 11, 2024. Spanning 29 kilometers, this expressway will connect Dwarka in Delhi to Gurugram, promising reduced travel time and congestion. The project, valued at Rs 9,000 crore, is divided into four packages—two each in Delhi and Gurugram. While the Delhi sections are still under construction, the Gurugram segment is ready. This expressway will provide smoother commutes to the residents of both Delhi and Gurugram. This inauguration marks a significant advancement in the infrastructure and transportation landscape of Delhi, NCR.

According to officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), approximately 99% of the work on the Gurugram section of the expressway has been completed, and the Delhi segment is nearing 90% completion. The area surrounding the expressway is adorned with high-rise apartments, gated communities, and luxurious condominiums, establishing itself as one of the most sought-after housing destinations in Delhi-NCR. More than just an expressway, Given birth to an entire new microcity.

Hike In property Rates Along Dwarka Expressway

The recently constructed expressway, a result of the Central government's infrastructure push to boost the economy, has not only eased the commute for daily travellers but has also sparked a notable uptick in the real estate market nearby. Data suggests that property prices, especially near the expressway, have witnessed a remarkable growth of around 100% over the last five years. This increase in demand is directly linked to the Delhi-NCR's emergence as a premier micro-market for luxury projects like TARC Tripundr, driven by individuals seeking an elevated standard of living. Tripundra is located at the cusp of Delhi and Gurugram.

In the dynamic realm of Gurugram’s and Delhi's real estate sectors, the surge in demand for housing along the expressway has notably outpaced available supply, propelled by its strategic positioning, seamless connectivity, and burgeoning infrastructure. These properties have emerged as prime choices for discerning individuals seeking a modern, lavish, and integrated lifestyle. Industry reports indicate that among the 10,000 flats delivered in 2023, approximately 6,000 are situated along this expressway, offering unparalleled access to key destinations such as Yashobhoomi, Aerocity, International Airport, Shiv Murti, Dwarka Golf Course, and Cybercity. These new residential developments epitomize connectivity, seamlessly connecting residents to pivotal locales.

Amar Sarin, CEO & MD of TARC Ltd., said, “The inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a pivotal moment for the real estate landscape in the region. This transformative infrastructure project not only enhances connectivity but also ignites the potential for exponential growth in Delhi and Gurugram’s realty sector. With strategic linkage from Shiv Murti near IGI Airport to Kherki Daula toll, the Dwarka Expressway redefines accessibility and convenience, positioning Delhi and Gurugram as a prime destination for property investment. Amidst this landscape located is TARC Tripundra that offers customizable layouts and flexible design options, allowing customers to infuse their living spaces with the essence of tradition while enjoying modern comforts while having other facilities in its vicinity."

Dwarka Expressway: Key Highlights

The progression of the Dwarka Expressway, emphasizing the focus of the ruling establishment at Centre on infrastructure development, unfolds across four distinct phases, encompassing various sections from Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9km), Bijwasan ROB to Delhi-Haryana border in Gurugram (4.2km), Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2km) in Haryana, and Basai to Kherki Daula cloverleaf interchange (8.7km). This ambitious infrastructure endeavor demands substantial financial commitment, with projected investments for each phase as follows: the first phase in Delhi at Rs 2,507 crore, the second phase at Rs 2,068 crore, the third phase at Rs 2,228 crore, and the fourth phase at Rs 1,859 crore.

Distinguished by its design, the Dwarka Expressway will boast an elevated eight-lane access-controlled expressway, introducing a pioneering concept within the nation's infrastructure landscape. Moreover, it will feature a unique 34-meter-wide elevated road supported by single pillars, spanning a length of 9km.

Ease of Commute Between Delhi And Gurugram

The Dwarka Expressway project, underlining the Central government's holistic vision for infrastructure development in the Delhi-NCR region, is poised to greatly enhance connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. This initiative encompasses a comprehensive array of road infrastructure, incorporating tunnels, underpasses, flyovers, and elevated roadways. Notably, its strategic proximity to key arteries such as the Delhi-Gurugram Road and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway augments its potential to foster robust connectivity and catalyse growth in the region.