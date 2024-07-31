NCR Luxury Housing Sales Share Up To 45%, Affordable Housing Dips To 24% In H1 2024

New Delhi: Affordable housing sales share dipped to 24 percent in H1 2024 while Luxury housing sales were Up to 45 percent in the NCR region, a latest data by ANAROCK has indicated.

"Latest data indicates that out of NCR's total housing sales of approx. 32,200 units in H1 2024, an over 45% share was in the luxury segment, and 24% in the affordable segment. Back in 2019, sales of luxury homes were a mere 3% while the affordable sales share stood at 49%," said ANAROCK.

The data found that approximately 14,630 luxury units were sold in NCR in H1 2024, as against approximately 1,580 units in entire 2019. While approximately 7,730 units are sold in the affordable segment in H1 2024, as against approximately 23,180 units in 2019.

Of total luxury sales in NCR in H1 2024, Gurugram saw the highest at approximately 10,365 units, followed by Noida & Greater Noida together at 3,550 units & remaining 715 units collectively in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad & Bhiwadi, it added. Of total affordable sales in H1 2024, approx. 4,705 units were sold in Gurugram, followed by other cities with 1,920 units & 1,100+ units in Noida & Greater Noida

It further said that new supply is in sync with demand. Approximately 16,675 affordable units were launched in 2019, against 2,570+ units in H1 2024. Luxury segment saw approximately 4,230 units launched in 2019, 18,600+ units in H1 2024.