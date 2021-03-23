हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida flat registry impasse continues, not many builders come forward for part-payment plan

As of 2018 figures, around 50,000 families are living in different apartments of Noida and Greater Noida without any legal documents for their flats. Previously authorities had even planned signing of a "sub lease agreement" to ward off legal hassles.

Noida flat registry impasse continues, not many builders come forward for part-payment plan

Noida flat registry impasse continues, not many builders come forward for part-payment plan

New Delhi: The impasse over registry of thousands of flats in Noida continues as not many builders have come forward for part-payment plan being thought out by the Noida Authority.

As per a report in the Times of India, on March 15, meeting was held betwen the chief secretary, Noida Authority and the builders during which the latter had agreed to make part payments to clear the registry impasse of Noida flats. However, the idea has not conceptualised as not many builders have come forward for the purpose. 

The TOI report further added that officials are yet to recover more than Rs 10,000 crores in dues from the builders. 10,060 flats are awaiting immediate registry, out of which 9,476 flats Amrapali Group project while 584 flats belong to 13 group housing projects, the TOI report said.

As of 2018 figures, around 50,000 families are living in different apartments of Noida and Greater Noida without any legal documents for their flats. Previously authorities had even planned signing of a "sub lease agreement" to ward off legal hassles.

Several buyers were facing problems due to lack of legal recognition and running from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. The builders explained that they have dues pending to the local authorities which is why they are not getting the no objection certificates and completion certificates (which are required to give buyers the occupancy certificate).

Live TV

#mute

In Noida and Greater Noida, it's a tripartite agreement with the local authority also being involved. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaGreater NoidaIndia realtyIndia real estate
Next
Story

LIC home loan at 6.90%, these are the key documents you will require

Must Watch

PT5M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Sushant's film 'Chhichhore' wins the National Award