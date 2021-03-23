Noida flat registry impasse continues, not many builders come forward for part-payment plan

New Delhi: The impasse over registry of thousands of flats in Noida continues as not many builders have come forward for part-payment plan being thought out by the Noida Authority.

As per a report in the Times of India, on March 15, meeting was held betwen the chief secretary, Noida Authority and the builders during which the latter had agreed to make part payments to clear the registry impasse of Noida flats. However, the idea has not conceptualised as not many builders have come forward for the purpose.

The TOI report further added that officials are yet to recover more than Rs 10,000 crores in dues from the builders. 10,060 flats are awaiting immediate registry, out of which 9,476 flats Amrapali Group project while 584 flats belong to 13 group housing projects, the TOI report said.

As of 2018 figures, around 50,000 families are living in different apartments of Noida and Greater Noida without any legal documents for their flats. Previously authorities had even planned signing of a "sub lease agreement" to ward off legal hassles.

Several buyers were facing problems due to lack of legal recognition and running from pillar to post to get their issues resolved. The builders explained that they have dues pending to the local authorities which is why they are not getting the no objection certificates and completion certificates (which are required to give buyers the occupancy certificate).

In Noida and Greater Noida, it's a tripartite agreement with the local authority also being involved.