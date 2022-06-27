With an aim to achieve the objective of providing “Housing to All” by the year 2024, the Central Government rolled out the rural housing scheme --Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) --with effect from 1st April 2016.

The program envisages the completion of 2.95 crore PMAY-G houses with all basic amenities by the year 2024. As on 21st February 2022, a total of 1.73 crores PMAY-G houses have been completed against the allocated cumulative target of 2.62 crore houses.

The beneficiaries under PMAY-G are selected on the basis of housing deprivation parameters in the SECC 2011 data and the list of beneficiaries is validated by the Gram Sabha. In order to check and download the complete list of PMAY-G beneficiaries, one has to follow the following steps:



- Open home page of official PMAY-G website



- On the top, you will find a tab “Awaassoft”



- Navigate the Awaassoft tab and click “Report”



- You will be redirected to a new page



- Go to H section “Social Audit Reports”



- Click the form “Beneficiary details for verification”



- Now select your state, panchayat, subdivision details, year and fill the captcha code and Submit



- Now, you can see the complete list

Under PMAY-G with the introduction of certain implementation reforms, the Government aims at improving the speed and quality of houses construction, ensuring timely release of funds to beneficiaries, direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries’ accounts, technical assistance to beneficiaries, stringent monitoring through MIS-AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. The Scheme is being implemented and monitored through end to end e-governance solutions, AwaasSoft and AwaasApp. AwaasSoft provides functionalities for data entry and monitoring of multiple statistics related to implementation aspects of the scheme.