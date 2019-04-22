2.0 makes history as Zee Tamil's highest rated movie premiere; channel ranks as 7th most watched channel in the country

Having set a benchmark with its novel fiction and non-fiction shows, leading Tamil General Entertainment Channel has registered its best-ever rating of 722 GRPs (U+R) this week with highest ever relative market share of 26%.

The channel achieved its best-ever ratings in Urban and Chennai markets with 722 and 715 GRPs respectively. Zee Tamil's Urban and Chennai market share for week 15 is 24.4% and 23%, is also at the highest ever as per BARC Measurement 2+ All NCCS TN (U+R) for WK-15 of 2019.

As leaders in two slots in the prime-time segment, Sembaruthi - the current No. 1 show in the Tamil market registered 13.68 TVR and Yaradi Nee Mohini registered 9.83 TVR.

During the period, the telecast of Rajinikanth starrer - 2.0 emerged as the highest rated world television premiere on Zee Tamil with a record-breaking 10.79 TVRs in U+R and 11.72 TVRs in Urban.