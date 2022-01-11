Actor Dileep's bail plea moved to Friday, no arrest till then

New Delhi: Beleaguered actor Dileep on Tuesday got temporary relief when his anticipatory bail plea was shifted to Friday with the state government verbally informing the Kerala High Court that no arrest will take place until then.

Dileep had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered by the police team investigating the actress abduction case, in which he is an accused.

He asked the court to shift the bail plea till Monday next as his senior counsel was down with Covid, but the court posted the case for Friday.

Last week, the police had registered a non-bailable case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

The case was registered following a revelation by a close friend of the actor and Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar.

In his plea, Dileep said all the revelations are "baseless" and that he has done no wrong.

Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted.

In a related development on Tuesday, Kumar presented himself before the police probe team and gave his detailed statement.

"I have handed over all the digital evidence against Dileep to the probe team on how he has violated the laws," said Kumar.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on, when the fresh revelation has come.