हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
actor Dileep

Actor Dileep's bail plea moved to Friday, no arrest till then

Beleaguered actor Dileep on Tuesday got temporary relief when his anticipatory bail plea was shifted to Friday with the state government verbally informing the Kerala High Court that no arrest will take place until then.

Actor Dileep&#039;s bail plea moved to Friday, no arrest till then
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Beleaguered actor Dileep on Tuesday got temporary relief when his anticipatory bail plea was shifted to Friday with the state government verbally informing the Kerala High Court that no arrest will take place until then.

Dileep had moved the court seeking anticipatory bail in a new case registered by the police team investigating the actress abduction case, in which he is an accused.

He asked the court to shift the bail plea till Monday next as his senior counsel was down with Covid, but the court posted the case for Friday.

Last week, the police had registered a non-bailable case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

The case was registered following a revelation by a close friend of the actor and Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar.

In his plea, Dileep said all the revelations are "baseless" and that he has done no wrong.

Kumar, who recently fell out with Dileep, had told the police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted.

In a related development on Tuesday, Kumar presented himself before the police probe team and gave his detailed statement.

"I have handed over all the digital evidence against Dileep to the probe team on how he has violated the laws," said Kumar.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on, when the fresh revelation has come.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
actor Dileepbail pleaMovedtemporary reliefAnticipatory bailKerala High courtno arrestactress abduction case
Next
Story

Keerthy Suresh tests positive for Covid-19

Must Watch

PT1M43S

UP Election 2022: Change will happen in Uttar Pradesh, says Sharad Pawar