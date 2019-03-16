Actors Vishal and Anisha get engaged, pics are too cute to miss!

New Delhi: Actor Vishal, who is a renowned regional actor, got engaged to popular Telugu actress Anisha and took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share his happiness. Back on January 15, the actor had confirmed his relationship by writing, “Yes.. happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. will be announcing the date soon. God bless.” on social media.

Now, Vishal has shared engagement pics and captioned them as, “Well the pics says it all. #anVShall.anisha s my fiancé.happy and blessed.luv u Anisha. Foreva.gb”

Check them out here:

Anisha is seen wearing an off-white traditional sari with a golden border and looks beautiful while her fiance is seen wearing a navy blue outfit. We just can't take our eyes off the happy couple in the pics!

As per a Times Now report, the couple will get married in a grand wedding ceremony in Chennai in the month of August or September.