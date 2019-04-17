Actress Keerthy Suresh to begin shooting for Nagesh Kukunoor’s film

Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to join the shoot of her upcoming film which will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. First schedule of the film has been completed already where the scenes on the supporting cast were shot. The actor will begin shooting for her part from the second schedule of the film.

The actress is considered to be pretty lucky to have been roped in by a director like Nagesh who has earlier made films like Hyderabad Blues, Iqbal and Dhanak and is known for his unique concepts in making of films.

She is also busy shooting for a female-centric film will which will be directed by Narendra Nath and will be produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions.

One film like Mahanati has changed the life of actress Keerthy Suresh in a positive way. After being part of the biopic, the actor has been showered with many scripts and now, she is even reported to be making her Bollywood debut where she pairs up with Ajay Devgn in a sports-based film which will be directed by filmmaker Amit Sharma. The film is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film is yet to go on floors.

This film is going to be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi and will be bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment in association with a renowned Telugu production house.

Official confirmation about the Bollywood film is awaited from the actress and as well as the makers too.