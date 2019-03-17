Aditi Rao Hydari gearing up for her third Telugu film?

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to work with director Indraganti Mohana Krishna for the second time. The director has finalised the script for his upcoming film and it is said that he has chosen to have Aditi as the leading lady.

The actress will be pairing with Nani for this upcoming multi starrer which is touted to be a neo-noir thriller. The film will also have Sudheer Babu as a cop and Nani will be essaying a challenging role with some negative shades in it. Nivetha Thomas might play the role of the second leading lady in this film which is expected to be bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. An official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

It was Indraganti who introduced Aditi to Telugu audience through Sammohanam which released in 2017. Aditi stole the show with her performance, skills and delightful presence on screen. The film was a huge hit and that fetched the actress a lead role in Sankalp Reddy’s Antariksham 9000KMPH.

Sammohanam also had Sudheer Babu and even he is a part of this film. Indraganti has always made really good entertainers which can be watched by people of all age groups. Films like Anthaku Mundhu Aa Taruvatha, Ami Tumi, Gentleman and others, were directed by Mohana Krishna. Let us see how special and thrilling this upcoming film is going to be.