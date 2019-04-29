Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu reunite for 'V'

Chennai: Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Sudheer Babu, who had previously worked together in the Telugu romantic drama "Sammohanam", have reunited for action thriller "V", which was announced on Monday.

To be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Nani and Nivetha Thomas.

Announcing the project on his Twitter page, Indraganti wrote: "'V' starts today. 'V' will entertain you. 'V' will move you. 'V' will exhilarate you. 'V' promise you."

Nani is said to be playing a negative role in the film, to be bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Nani tweeted: "He introduced me as a hero in my first film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But this time it's different. Your friendly neighbourhood badass joins the party."

Nivetha Thomas plays the second leading lady. It is her second outing with the filmmaker after Nani starrer "Gentleman".

A thrilled Sudheer took to Twitter and wrote: "V are coming back and this time with an action thriller. Reunion with my favourite Mohan Krishna Indraganti sir and Aditi Rao Hydari. My first with Dil Raju and talented Nivetha Thomas. Expect the unexpected."

The project is likely to go on the floors very soon.

Last week, Sudheer had posted a video on his Twitter page wherein he is seen practicing kicks with a punching bag, most likely in preparation for this film.