Adivi Sesh's 'Major' Hindi, Telugu earns the top spot globally on Netflix!

New Delhi: There is no stopping for South superstar Adivi Sesh starrer Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles has been a tough competition at the box office, despite a number of new releases, and notwithstanding the fact that it has also been released on OTT. After winning hearts on the big screen, Adivi sesh starrer takes over Netflix.

The film has already emerged as a winner in terms of reviews and weekend business and has subsequently gone on to earn the top spot globally on Netflix. And not just the Hindi language but even Telgu has taken over the top spot respectively.

Earlier today Adivi Sesh took to his Instagram and shared the news writing, "#MajorTheFilm Takes over India, Both versions. #Hindi and #Telugu. #MajorOnNetflix"

The Adivi Sesh starrer won him rave reviews and left audiences across the nation emotional and overwhelmed by the brave and courageous story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the horrific Mumbai terror attack in 2008. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu.