हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saranya Sasi

After battling cancer for 9 years, actress Saranya Sasi bids goodbye

It's all over for actress Saranya Sasi who after battling cancer for nine years, breathed her last at a private hospital here, said industry sources on Monday.

After battling cancer for 9 years, actress Saranya Sasi bids goodbye
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Thiruvananthapuram: It's all over for actress Saranya Sasi who after battling cancer for nine years, breathed her last at a private hospital here, said industry sources on Monday.

The actress was in her mid thirties and hails from Kannur.

The actress shot into fame through hugely popular TV serials, later acted in Malayalam films alongside superstar Mohanlal and others.

It was in 2012 while shooting for a TV serial that she suddenly collapsed and it was later found that, there was a tumour in the brain.

Since then she underwent close to 10 surgeries and in between she also resumed her acting career briefly, but could not continue for long.

But things went haywire for her after she turned COVID positive in June and since then she has been fighting for her life, which finally ended on Monday morning.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saranya SasiSaranya Sasi deathKannurMalayalam filmssuperstar Mohanlalcancer patient
Next
Story

Kollywood actress Meera Mithun booked for making casteist remarks in viral video

Must Watch

PT11M14S

DNA: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Barcelona with teary eyes