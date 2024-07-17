Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767439
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THANGALAAN

After Kalki 2898 AD, South Film 'Thangalaan' Starring Chiyaan Vikram Grabs Attention

The South Indian film industry has long been renowned for its bold and innovative storytelling, and the upcoming movie Thangalaan is no exception. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Kalki 2898 AD, South Film 'Thangalaan' Starring Chiyaan Vikram Grabs Attention

New Delhi: Following the success of futuristic thriller Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are set to release another groundbreaking film that delves into India's rich history.

Kalki 2898 AD SUCCESS

Kalki 2898 AD, set in a post-apocalyptic world, explored themes of survival and redemption in a futuristic society. The film did well at the Box Office and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

Coming to Thangalaan, the movie takes audiences on a journey back in time to the 1890s, shedding light on the discovery of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) by the British and the subsequent exploitation of its resources.

THANGALAAN PLOT

Based on true events, Thangalaan revolves around the lives of mine workers in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields, promising to entertain while educating. The film's narrative is further enhanced by Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable transformation into the central character, Thangalaan. The trailer has generated immense excitement, with Vikram's unrecognisable avatar and captivating performance.

Thangalaan's trailer looks promising and presents a unique story that surpasses what audiences have seen so far.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar
DNA Video
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA Video
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?
DNA Video
DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?