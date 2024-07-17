After Kalki 2898 AD, South Film 'Thangalaan' Starring Chiyaan Vikram Grabs Attention

New Delhi: Following the success of futuristic thriller Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are set to release another groundbreaking film that delves into India's rich history.

Kalki 2898 AD SUCCESS

Kalki 2898 AD, set in a post-apocalyptic world, explored themes of survival and redemption in a futuristic society. The film did well at the Box Office and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

Coming to Thangalaan, the movie takes audiences on a journey back in time to the 1890s, shedding light on the discovery of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) by the British and the subsequent exploitation of its resources.

THANGALAAN PLOT

Based on true events, Thangalaan revolves around the lives of mine workers in Karnataka's Kolar Gold Fields, promising to entertain while educating. The film's narrative is further enhanced by Chiyaan Vikram's remarkable transformation into the central character, Thangalaan. The trailer has generated immense excitement, with Vikram's unrecognisable avatar and captivating performance.

Thangalaan's trailer looks promising and presents a unique story that surpasses what audiences have seen so far.