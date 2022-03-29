After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda to star in Puri Jagannadh's 'JGM' in never-seen-before avatar!

New Delhi: Super star Vijay Deverakonda and ace director Puri Jagannadh announced their next venture “JGM” on Tuesday (March 29) at an exhilarating event in Mumbai. The pan-India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never-seen-before role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance!



JGM will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh, with the screenplay, dialogue and direction by Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a pan India film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

This adrenaline pumping action drama is yet another mass entertainer for the audiences!





Speaking about the film, director Puri Jagannadh said,“I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate with Vijay again and JGM is a strong narrative which is the ultimate action entertainer”



An elated Vijay Devarakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM as it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Producer Vamshi Paidipally, producer Srikara Studio said, “It gives us immense pleasure in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur on this prestigious project JGM. We at Srikara Studios are confident that this film will tap into the conscience of every Indian”



The shoot will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations.



'JGM' is a Puri Connect & Srikara Studio Production.

It is produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally producer Srikara Studio, Singa Rao director of Srikara Studio and written & directed by Puri Jagannadh.

This action entertainer is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023 worldwide.