After separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth breaks her silence on finding love!

New Delhi: South superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation ending their 18 years long marriage a few days back. The couple issued a joint statement breaking a million hearts. Aishwaryaa recently also tested COVID positive and was hospitalised.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opened up on life and love. She told Hindustan Times.com, "I think we must cope in life. We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us."

Aishwaryaa also talked about life changes, adding more she said, "It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn."

On finding love again, the filmmaker said, "Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me."

"I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being. I would like to say that yes, I love."

Rajinikanth's daughter also opened up on battling COVID-19 and how difficult it is to come out of it. She thanked her team for helping her out in tough times.

Megastar Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa tied the knot with Dhanush in 2004. The couple has two kids together - Yatra and Linga.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa has directed Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai' while Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Aishwaryaa is at present working on her debut Hindi single titled Musafir.