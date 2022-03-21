हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal, shares poster

Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut with Oh Saathi Chal, shares poster
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

 

It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project.

On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. 'Oh Saathi Chal' is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aishwaryaa RajinikanthannouncesHindi directorial debutOh Saathi ChalNew Poster
Next
Story

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its peppy song track 'Toofan', Rocking Star Yash gets stellar entry

Must Watch

PT6M8S

Ukraine Russia Crisis: Russia wants to kill Zelensky - Ukraine