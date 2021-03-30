Ajay Devgn's first look motion poster from RRR to release on his birthday

NEW DELHI: The makers of the much-talked-about film 'RRR' have a surprise for movie buffs. While the movie is slated to release in October, this year, the first look motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn will be released on the megastar's birthday as a gift to his fans.

Raising the excitement of fans about his first look from the SS Rajamouli directorial, Ajay took to Twitter and revealed that it will be out on April 2. He tweeted, "It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can`t wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character #AjayDevgnKaFiRRRstLook."

A few days back, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan on their birthdays. Apart from Ajay, Alia and Ram Charan, 'RRR' also stars Jr NTR, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

'RRR' will reportedly be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two celebrated freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

It is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. In the film, Alia has been reportedly paired opposite Ram Charan while Jr NTR will be romancing Olivia.

The film was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram Charan during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown again disrupted the production.Finally, the shooting was resumed in October last year, and the movie is currently in production. The much-talked-about film 'RRR', will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.

Apart from 'RRR', Ajay will also be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Helmed by SLB, the film also stars Alia Bhatt.