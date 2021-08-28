हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhil Akkineni

Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' to release on October 8

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film will hit the theatres on October 8.

Akhil Akkineni&#039;s &#039;Most Eligible Bachelor&#039; to release on October 8
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film will hit the theatres on October 8.

Co-starring Pooja Hegde, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has been ready for release for a while now, but was unable to find a suitable window due to the Covid pandemic.

Akhil took to his social media accounts to share the news.

He captioned a poster as: "Finally! See you soon at the cinemas. October 8th it is."

Pooja Hegde too shared her excitement as she wrote on her account: "And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! October 8th! See you in the theatres."

Directed by Bhaskar, 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vyas and Vasu Varma.

 

