When Pushpa aka Allu Arjun met PV Sindhu, their viral pic surfaces online!

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa: The South star's film has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

When Pushpa aka Allu Arjun met PV Sindhu, their viral pic surfaces online!

New Delhi: After raising up the bars in Pushpa, south superstar Allu Arjun is all set for Pushpa 2 which the audience is eagerly waiting for. Meanwhile recently, the actor was seen in an engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad, where he was captured with Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.

At the event, the actor yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes and was seen clicking a picture with PV Sindhu who wore a beautiful lehenga. 

As soon as the picture came out on social media, it got viral like a fire among the super fandom of the star all across the nation. 

Allu Arjun Pushpa has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2.

 

