topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
ALLU ARJUN

Allu Arjun sits high and mighty on the GQ India cover as their 'Leading Man' - Pic Proof!

Allu Arjun's powerhouse performance in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 placed him at the centre of global film culture.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Allu Arjun sits high and mighty on the GQ India cover as their 'Leading Man' - Pic Proof!

New Delhi: The most celebrated leading man this year, Allu Arjun, won the audiences with Pushpa, the Pan-Indian film that caused uproar at the box office this year. The superstar emerged a force to be reckoned with and was referred to as ‘the man who had it all’. Hailing his exceptional work, GQ India Magazine featured Allu Arjun on its Awards cover and crowned him the ‘Leading Man’ of the year. Pushpa: The Rise, broke all records and shook the box office even during the COVID-19 pandemic and Allu Arjun starrer went on to cross Rs 350 crore worldwide despite releasing alongside big ticket films like Spiderman and Bollywood releases.

While theatre chains suffered losses and were going through a lull, Allu’s Pushpa-The Rise gave several of them respite and also in a way opened the Hindi speaking market to the rich content the south had to offer. It’s no surprise then that the magazine Awards honoured him with the title of ‘Leading Man’ this year as he looks every bit like the superstar he is!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

Allu Arjun's powerhouse performance in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 placed him at the centre of global film culture. With his dramatic performances and breakthrough dance moves, the actor is now successfully transcending borders—with the whole world watching. From dominating theatres in 2021 to now dominating its success on OTT in 2022, the country hails Allu Arjun like never before!

The man of the moment is expected to continue his dream run next year with the second instalment of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

Live Tv

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun magazine coverGQ IndiaPushpaPushpa 2Allu Arjun news

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup