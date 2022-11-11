Allu Arjun sits high and mighty on the GQ India cover as their 'Leading Man' - Pic Proof!

New Delhi: The most celebrated leading man this year, Allu Arjun, won the audiences with Pushpa, the Pan-Indian film that caused uproar at the box office this year. The superstar emerged a force to be reckoned with and was referred to as ‘the man who had it all’. Hailing his exceptional work, GQ India Magazine featured Allu Arjun on its Awards cover and crowned him the ‘Leading Man’ of the year. Pushpa: The Rise, broke all records and shook the box office even during the COVID-19 pandemic and Allu Arjun starrer went on to cross Rs 350 crore worldwide despite releasing alongside big ticket films like Spiderman and Bollywood releases.

While theatre chains suffered losses and were going through a lull, Allu’s Pushpa-The Rise gave several of them respite and also in a way opened the Hindi speaking market to the rich content the south had to offer. It’s no surprise then that the magazine Awards honoured him with the title of ‘Leading Man’ this year as he looks every bit like the superstar he is!

Allu Arjun's powerhouse performance in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 placed him at the centre of global film culture. With his dramatic performances and breakthrough dance moves, the actor is now successfully transcending borders—with the whole world watching. From dominating theatres in 2021 to now dominating its success on OTT in 2022, the country hails Allu Arjun like never before!

The man of the moment is expected to continue his dream run next year with the second instalment of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2