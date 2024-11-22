Allu Arjun Starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Trailer Takes India By Storm, Trending #1 Nationwide!

New Delhi: Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year that everyone is eagerly anticipating. While excitement for the film is always at its peak, the makers have left everyone stunned with the biggest trailer launch event in Patna for this biggest film of the year.

The trailer launch was extraordinary, and so is the trailer itself. Showcasing the rage of Pushpa Raj reaching a whole new level, the trailer has received tremendous love from across the nation and is now trending at #1 on YouTube across India.

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule took to their social media to share a poster revealing that the trailer is trending at #1 on YouTube across India, with over 150 million views and 3 million+ likes.

Have A Look At The Post:

They further wrote in the caption, "PUSHPA RAJ'S RUTHLESS RULE

#Pushpa2TheRule Trailer TRENDING #1 on YouTube with 150 MILLION+ VIEWS & 3 MILLION+ LIKES

#RecordBreaking Pushpa2TRAILER

#Pushpa2TheRule

#Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th"

Directed by Sukumar, the film featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T Series.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on 5th December 2024.