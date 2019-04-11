Allu Arjun teams up with Sriram Venu for his upcoming film

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Venu. This project was launched on the actor’s birthday and it is titled ICON_Kanabadutaledhu. This film will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The producer has earlier produced Allu Arjun’s films like Arya, Parugu, Duvvada Jagannadham and others. So expectations are higher about this film. Collections of Arya and Parugu shook the box office, and also, set a new trend back then. In fact, those are a few of the best films from Allu Arjun.

Now Sriram Venu, who bagged super success with his recent movie MCA will direct this project under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. MCA was also released under the same banner and it was a super duper hit.

ICON_Kanabadutaledhu is going to an entertainer with a message to the society. It is going an entirely different commercial film with aspects which Allu Arjun has never done before. Allu Arjun is having three projects in his kitty now and this is one of them. The other two are with directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar. None of the projects have gone on floors till now. Official announcements from the makers are awaited. Allu Arjun is pretty busy with a lot of things in his personal life too. Well, he even cast his vote and even encouraged all his fans to vote to a bright future.

He recently turned a year old and threw a grand party to all their friends and cousins at a plush restaurant in Hyderabad.