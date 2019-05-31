Allu Sirish accepts the failure of ABCD

Gone are those days when actors never accepted the failure of their films at the box office.

Actor Allu Sirish, who celebrated his birthday on May 30, took to his social media account to thank all his fans who wished him on his birthday and at the same time, wrote an emotional note on his recent film titled 'American Born Confused Desi', which was a remake of a Malayalam film with the same title.

The film did not do well at the box office and failed in living up to the expectations of the audience. The film didn't collect much at the box office and the actor has accepted its failure.

He wrote, “My director Sanjeev Reddy and all of us at ABCD unit have worked to make an entertaining film. Despite our best efforts, the film couldn’t deliver what was expected of it. I humbly accept the audience verdict and all feedback on the film. I thank our producers Sreedhar and Yash for standing by us all through this journey. A big thank you to all the audiences who have watched the film and gave us an opportunity to entertain you. I also thank all my friends, well wishers and media who supported me in my endeavours. I will continue to work hard.”

The actor has a couple of other films in his kitty and one is said to be a love story.