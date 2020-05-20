हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish draws comparison between life in 2018 and now

Allu Sirish shared a collage in order to draw a comparison.

Allu Sirish draws comparison between life in 2018 and now
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: South actor Allu Sirish took to Instagram and shared details of things he did in 2018 and what he's doing now in 2020, amid the lockdown.

Sirish shared a collage in order to draw a comparison.

In 2018-19, Sirish was attending an event in Cannes, France, was touring Azerbaijan, enjoying a meal in Singapore and visited Lebanon.

In the present day collage, he is seen cooking in the kitchen, sleeping, sitting in his home theatre room and living room.

He captioned the picture: "True Story."

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film "ABCD -- American Born Confused Desi". Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.

 

 

Tags:
Allu SirishSouth actorlockdown
Next
Story

RAM with Mohanlal and Trisha not shelved, clarifies director Jeethu Joseph - Read statement
  • 1,06,750Confirmed
  • 3,303Deaths

Full coverage

  • 49,90,503Confirmed
  • 3,25,677Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Video: PM Modi to hold cabinet meet to discuss measures to tackle Cyclone Amphan