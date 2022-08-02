Anupam Kher announces his 528th film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

New Delhi: Anupam Kher is super happy to be a part of Telugu drama ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, headlined by Ravi Teja. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared his first look from his 528th film. "My 528th film is Telugu one with great talent in every department," he captioned the post.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. As soon as Kher shared the update, fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section to wish him luck. "Congratulations," Mahima Chaudhry commented. "Woah...all the best sir," another one wrote.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer while the music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Avinash Kolla is the production designer, Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. The release date and other updates on the film are yet to be announced by the team.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in ‘Unchhai’, ‘Nautanki’, ‘The Signature’ among others. Around a week ago, the actor shared the poster of his 527th film ‘Emergency’ in which he will portray politician Jaya Prakash Narayan. It will be written and directed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

The veteran actor was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ where he essayed the role of a Kashmiri pandit. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing his thoughts with the audience.