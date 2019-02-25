Anushka Shetty to play an NRI business woman in 'Silence'

Anushka Shetty is all set to start shooting for her upcoming film 'Silence'. Going by the photographs shared by Mexico based fitness expert Luke Coutinho, it is understood that the actress has undergone a lot of physical transformation and is perfect enough to give us some goals.

We reported earlier that she has joined hands with writer and producer Kona Venkat for a thriller and it will also have Madhavan Ranganathan in the lead role. The film will also have Shalini Pandey and Anjali in key roles.

As per the latest updates, Anushka will be playing an NRI businesswoman in this film, Anjali is rumoured to be seen as a cop. Sources have said that Anushka has agreed to be part of the film only because it has a good story and is a big project. Most of the movie will be shot in the US only. Her role will have a lot of intensity and emotions to show is what we heard.

The makers have made an official announcement where they said that actors like Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas and others are also a part of the film. People Media factory and Kona Film corporation have come together to produce the first cross over film with Tollywood, Kollywood and Hollywood actors. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is produced by Kona Venkat and People Media Factory. Hemant has made films like A Flat, Mumbai 125 KM and Vastadu Na Raju.

Shaneil Deo is the cinematographer and Gopi Sundar is roped in to compose the music for this project. 'Silence' is going to be an intriguing thriller.