Sathyaraj

'Baahubali's' Katappa actor Sathyaraj hospitalised after testing COVID positive

Fans of Sathyaraj have been sharing well wishes on social media platforms praying for the actor to bounce back to good health and make a complete recovery from COVID-19.  

Chennai: Veteran actor Sathyaraj, who is widely known across the nation for portraying Katappa in the ‘Baahubali’ film franchise has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reports suggest that he exhibited serious symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai.

The 67-year-old actor was in-home quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Fans of Sathyaraj have been sharing well wishes on social media platforms praying for the actor to bounce back to good health and make a complete recovery from COVID-19.

Not just him, recently, several celebs had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, among others had contracted COVID-19.

