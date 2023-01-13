Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy delivers big numbers at ticket counters, runs housefull

HYDERABAD: It was celebration time for Nandamuri Balakrishna's fans as the leading Tollywood actor made an appearance at a theatre in Hyderabad to mark the release of his much-awaited movie, 'Veera Simha Reddy', on Thursday. The film is estimated to have collected Rs 32-25 crore worldwide on its opening day, reported Indian Express. It easily exceeded the opening day totals collected by two Tamil biggies - Vijay-starrer Varisu and Ajith-starrer Thunivu, each making Rs 26.5 crore and Rs Rs 26 crore respectively.

Veera Simha Reddy is Balakrishna’s first film since 2021’s Akhanda. The Telugu action-thriller film features Balakrishna in a dual role. The film has been released on 1500 screens worldwide and is running housefull in Telugu-speaking region cinema halls.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The movie makers promised that Balayya, as Balakrishna is popularly known as, will be seen in a never seen befire mass and action-packed role. The big cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar from Kollywood and Duniya Vijay from Sandalwood.

The makers have huge expectations from the movie which has music by S. Thaman. The songs line Mass Mogadu and Jai Balayya and trailer of the movie with power-punch dialogues and intense action have already received huge response from the fans. 'Veera Simha Reddy' features the cinematography of Rishi Punjabi and has been edited by the National Award-winning Navin Nooli.

Trade experts hope that it will turn out to be a money churner at the box-office. They expect massive collections during Sankranti holidays. 'Veera Simha Reddy' is facing a clash with megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya', scheduled for release on Friday.