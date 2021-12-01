हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Blingy 'Pushpa' set for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item number as she jives with Allu Arjun

Blingy &#039;Pushpa&#039; set for Samantha Ruth Prabhu&#039;s item number as she jives with Allu Arjun
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's upcoming pan-India movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been hitting the headlines for multiple reasons. One of them is the much-hyped item song featuring actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The makers of 'Pushpa', who earlier announced their collaboration with Samantha for a special number in the movie, unleashed a glimpse from the sets of the sizzling song on Tuesday.

With bling all over the set in the background, Samantha's pose from the back angle was released by the makers. With glitzy tassels hanging from her ink-blue blouse, the actress's attire brings all the vibes an item number is supposed to have.

The producers Mythri Movie Makers have now dropped a glimpse from the song. Sharing the back shot of the actress in a poster for the song, the makers wrote, "A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set. Get ready to witness the ‘Sizzling Song of The Year' soon. "

While dance master Ganesh Acharya is in charge of choreographing this song, reports say, Samantha, along with Allu Arjun, jives a couple of signature steps. Devi Sri Prasad is preparing a high-octane composition for Samantha's special song.

'Pushpa' is a two-part story, helmed by ace director Sukumar, slated for release on December 17.

 

