NEW DELHI: Southern stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, who were shooting for their upcoming project in Kashmir, have reportedly received injuries during filming a sequence. As per Hindustan Times, the duo were immediately rushed to a hospital and were helped with first-aid.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the two while shooting for an action-packed scene got severely hurt, therefore, the shooting had to be halted for a few hours. "Samantha and Vijay were performing a stunt sequence in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir during which they sustained injuries. The scene was very tough. Both the actors had to run a vehicle over the rope tied on both sides of the Lidder river, but unfortunately, the vehicle fell down into the deep water and both injured their backs," a spokesperson of Vijay Deverakonda’s team told the portal.

According to the crew member, "Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on." The duo while shooting had to face certain backlashes, as per reports.

The incident took place over the weekend. On Sunday, both Prabhu and Deverakonda continued filming, this time at Dal Lake in Srinagar but both complained of backaches during the shoot.

"Both the actors were immediately rushed to the hotel nearby on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake. Physiotherapists were called in and therapy is going on,” the crew member informed and added, "Both the actors are shooting under tight security and nobody is allowed to come close to them."

A few days back, the two dropped a music video teaser of 'Kushi' title track, where they were seen sharing some romantic moments between them.

Speaking about the film 'Kushi' is said to be a rom-com and is scheduled for released on December 23, 2022, in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Shiva Nirvana.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have previously worked together in 2018's released 'Mahanti', and will be reuniting after 4 years.

