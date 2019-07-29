Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil after contestant boasts he'd groped women

New Delhi: Singer Chinmayi Sripaada called out Bigg Boss Tamil on Monday after one of its male contestants joked about having sexually assaulted women on public transport. In a recent episode, hosted by Kamal Haasan, contestant and actor Saravanan spoke openly about groping women on a busy bus.

His admission has not gone well with netizens who took to Twitter to slam the sequence. Singer and voice-artist Chinmayi, who is a leading voice in the MeToo movement, also vent out her anger by slamming the channel in a brief post on Twitter. "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester."

Check out her tweets below:

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

It so happened that on Saturday's episode, Kamal spoke at length about difficulties being faced by people while travelling on a busy bus. "To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately," he said.

Saravanan, a participant on the show, was quick to respond to this, by raising his hand and quipping, "I have done it." Unexpectedly, when Kamal asked if he beat up the molesters, the Bigg Boss contestant made the big startling revelation that he used to grope women on the bus, and justified it by saying, "It was long back when I was in college."

Surprisingly, Saravanan's shocking confession was met with a loud cheer from the audience, which also included several women, seen clapping in his praise.

More importantly, the actor-politician tried to normalise the shocking remark by mouthing a dialogue from his film 'Guna'. "Avar adhaiyum thandi punidham aayitaar," which The Hindu translated as "He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and is now becoming pure and holy," he said.