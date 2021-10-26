हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rangamarthanda

Chiranjeevi lends his voice for Krishna Vamsi's 'Rangamarthanda'

Superstar Chiranjeevi has dubbed for director Krishna Vamsi's upcoming movie 'Rangamarthanda'.

Chiranjeevi lends his voice for Krishna Vamsi&#039;s &#039;Rangamarthanda&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Telugu director Krishna Vamsi, who wrapped up shooting for his upcoming directorial 'Rangamarthanda', has given a 'mega' update. As he starts dubbing for 'Rangamarthanda', he has roped in megastar Chiranjeevi to lend his voice.

Sharing his excitement about Chiranjeevi's voice-over, Krishna Vamsi wrote, "ThQ annyya for ur generosity n unconditional kindness ...one more crowned lightening on #rangamarthandas sky. THE MEGA VOICE", on his microblogging site. The director also shared a picture, which features Chiranjeevi in front of the mic, wrapping up his dubbing for 'Rangamarthanda'.

While Chiranjeevi had a minor surgery, it is a great gesture that he went all the way to lend his voice to Krishna Vamsi's prestigious project. Chiranjeevi has a great line-up of movies, that includes 'Acharya', which is all set for its release soon.

'Rangamarthanda' is Krishna Vamsi's upcoming directorial starring Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Shivathmika, Adarsh Balakrishna, and Rahul Silpligunj in the lead roles. While the makers are trying to wrap up the post-production works as soon as possible, there is no clarification regarding the release date yet.

Earlier, there were talks that 'Rangamarthanda' would get a direct OTT release, but the makers came forward to clear things up. So, 'Rangamarthanda' is to see its theatrical release, and the makers are eyeing December to release this emotional, action drama.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RangamarthandaChiranjeeviKrishna VamsiRamya KrishnaPrakash RajShivathmikaAdarsh Balakrishna
Next
Story

Madras HC reserves judgment in Thalapathy Vijay's plea to expunge adverse remarks by court on tax evasion

Must Watch

PT5M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Aryan Khan Bail Plea to be heard in Bombay High Court