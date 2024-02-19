New Delhi: India, in ancient times, used to be addressed as Sone Ki Chidiya (Golden Bird). The main reason why the nation used to be called the Golden Bird is the Kolar Gold Fields. K.G.F. was one of the biggest Gold Mine in the World. Britishers exploited this mine and took over 900 tonnes of gold to England.

However, the generation of today is not aware of the history of Kolar Gold Fields aka K.G.F. The upcoming most awaited and ambitious pan India film 'Thangalaan; headlined by versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith will explore the real story and the background of the biggest cold mines K.G.F.

The film is based on the real-life story of the people of Kolar Gold Fields and also how the residents of the K.G.F. saved the mines from the terror of the Britishers. Over a thousand years ago, the Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by Britishers, and the same was exploited and looted by them for their purpose.

Ever since the first look and the teaser of the film starring dedicated actor Chiyaan Vikram was out, it is been making headlines and is the topic of discussion among Hindi audiences. Recently, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced April 2024 as the release period of the much-awaited film

The film 'Thangalaan' helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith ks reportedly set against the backdrop of the early 19th Century and the periodic action drama is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Field, Karnataka.

The teaser of the film gives us an insight into the mad world of the world created by the makers. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character are surely visible. The teaser has some bloodsucking moments and a rustic look from the actors that will leave the masses in awe of its craft. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry.

The teaser has every element that will catch your attention, from the budget to the craft to a spine-chilling storyline and characterizations that are sure to set Indian cinema on a global level.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green who has made several blockbuster films is having another big film to release this year with Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.