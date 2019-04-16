Daisy Jones walks out of Rajamouli’s RRR

Daisy Edgar Jones has walked out of RRR due to some personal reasons and she is no more a part of the film. She was roped in by the makers to star opposite Jr NTR. Recently, the official Twitter handle of RRR took to the page to announce the news, and as per the latest report, Nithya Menen might replace Daisy in the film.

Nithya has been approached by SS Rajamouli for RRR. Apparently, she was also invited to take part in a photo shoot in Hyderabad for a test look for her role.

The news started doing rounds when the makers flew down to Bengaluru to meet the actress. The narration of the script and her role were perfectly done and the makers are waiting for a nod from her.

If things work out as expected, the actor will sign the film and will be collaborating with Rajamouli for the first time ever. She will be acting next to Jr NTR and RRR will be their second film together as they have worked together for Janatha Garage already.

Well, the film’s shooting is kept on hold for a couple of weeks as actor Ram Charan Tej was injured on the sets while shooting in Ahmedabad. He confronted a minor ankle injury and is advised three weeks rest by the doctors.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also part of the film which also has Samuthirakhani key role. Alia will be seen as Sita and paired up with Ram Charan Tej.