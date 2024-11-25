Advertisement
SREELEELA

‘Dancing Queen’ Sreeleela Sets The Stage On Fire With ‘Kissik’ Song From ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’

Sreeleela dazzles fans with her electrifying dance moves in the much-awaited ‘Kissik’ song from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Dancing Queen’ Sreeleela Sets The Stage On Fire With ‘Kissik’ Song From ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ File Photo

The much-anticipated 'Kissik' song from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has finally been unveiled, setting the internet ablaze. Featuring the nation’s sensational dancing queen, Sreeleela, the song debuted amidst a grand launch event. Sreeleela stole the spotlight with her electrifying presence and a performance that seamlessly blended boldness, elegance, and unrelenting energy. 

Since its release, 'Kissik' has become a viral sensation, thanks to Sreeleela’s extraordinary dance moves. Her performance has captivated audiences and reaffirmed her status as a national icon. Fans and netizens can’t stop buzzing about her stunning presence and exceptional talent. 

One fan remarked, "Big vibes, bold moves, and unstoppable energy! Stay tuned, the takeover starts NOW! #Kissik #Sreeleela #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer"

 

 

Another fan joined the praise, saying, "Dancing queen brings #Sreeleela #Pushpa2TheRule #Kissik" 

 

 

A third fan gushed, "Insane Face card ... Insane body Leelu can't wait for full song #KissikSong #Kissik #Pushpa2TheRule" 

 

 

Yet another enthusiast commented, "Sreeleela : Irresistible snaps #Kissik” 

 

 

Have a look at the video here:

This isn’t the first time Sreeleela has taken the industry by storm. Following her smashing success with the song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ starring Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela has now delivered yet another memorable performance in what is being hailed as the biggest film of the year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.’ 

From the moment her involvement in 'Kissik' was announced, excitement around Sreeleela’s role had been building. With her sensational performance now out, it’s clear she has exceeded every expectation, cementing her place as one of the most iconic performers in Indian cinema today. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK