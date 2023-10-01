trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669397
Dhanush, SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj Sukumaran Join The Trailer Launch Of Jayantilal Gada-Led 'Ghost'

The film also stars Anupam Kher. As the trailer releases, Anupam shares, "In my such long journey, it's the first time I have goosebumps. I was very thrilled to be a part of Ghost and I am assertive that people will love it."

Oct 01, 2023
Dhanush, SS Rajamouli, Prithviraj Sukumaran Join The Trailer Launch Of Jayantilal Gada-Led 'Ghost' Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: The upcoming Pan-India film Ghost has been making buzz in all corners of the country. Especially after it was announced that the film's Hindi version will mark Jayantilal Gada-led Pen Movies' first Kannada film acquisition, the film has emerged as a highly anticipated one. Now with the action-packed trailer released the excitement has only piqued up. 

It is not just the trailer's release, but also the South Superstars who released it that made it all the more special. While the Ghost's Hindi version was released by Pen Movies, Dhanush launched the trailer for the Tamil version. The Telugu version was released by SS Rajamouli, and the Malayalam one was unveiled by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Dr Shivarajkumar who stars in the film dropped its Kannada version. Well, the action-packed trailer points at Ghost being a true-blue mass entertainer. 

The film also stars Anupam Kher. As the trailer releases, Anupam shares, "In my such long journey, it's the first time I have goosebumps. I was very thrilled to be a part of Ghost and I am assertive that people will love it."

Dr.Shiva Rajkumar says, "The love fans have given to me, makes me feel blessed. Ghost is like my payback for all the love the audience showered on me. Here's to many more amazing films."

The action-packed heist thriller tells the story of a man's quest for justice. Lapped with strong dialogues and great action, Ghost is here to shake up the system. The film is directed by Srini. It is the second installment of the Birbal Trilogy. Ghost is all set to release in cinemas on 19th October in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

Watch the trailer here:

