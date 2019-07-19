close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aishwarya Laxmi

Dhanush to star in Karthik Subbaraj's gangster-thriller

Aishwarya Laxmi plays the female lead in the film, which will go on the floors in August. 

Dhanush to star in Karthik Subbaraj&#039;s gangster-thriller
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Dhanush will be starring in director Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Tamil gangster-thriller film, which will be completely shot the United Kingdom.

Dhanush on Friday tweeted a statement from the makers. The statement read: "YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment are proud to announce our association with the versatile actor Dhanush and the talented director Karthik Subbaraj for our next Tamil feature film. 

Aishwarya Laxmi plays the female lead in the film, which will go on the floors in August. 

The "Maari" actor said that he was "super excited" to work with Subbaraj. "I am super excited about my next project, which will be directed by @karthiksubbaraj and produced by @sash041075 of YNOT Studios with a brilliant cast and crew. Can't wait for this to start next month in London," he said. 

 

Tags:
Aishwarya LaxmiDhanushKarthik SubbarajTamil movies
Next
Story

Kannada TV actress Shobha dies in road accident, filmmaker TN Seetharam expresses grief

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?