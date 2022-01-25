हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jai Bhim

Did Suriya pay to get ‘Jai Bhim' featured on Oscar's Youtube page?

 A clip from 'Jai Bhim' was shown in the Scene At The Academy category.

Did Suriya pay to get ‘Jai Bhim&#039; featured on Oscar&#039;s Youtube page?

New Delhi: It was a proud moment for Tamil film 'Jai Bhim', when a few days back it made its way to the Oscars Youtube page under the Scene At The Academy category. The film that star superstar Suriya and is also backed by his production house, 2D Entertainment, took to Twitter, to announce the news. "An honour of the highest order! #JaiBhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of @TheAcademy #SceneAtTheAcademy," read the tweet.

However, now a Twitter account has dismissed it to be a ‘proud moment’ as it claimed that 'Jai Bhim's' addition in the Scene At The Academy category was bought by paying a certain fee.

Attaching photos of the official Oscars page which clearly indicates that anyone who pays USD 5000 (Rs 3, 70, 000 approx) as a submission fee can qualify to feature a scene under this category, the Twitter user wrote, “If you pay Rs 3,72,000, the video will be published Oscar’s YouTube Channel. This is how Jai Bhim video is streamed in Oscar Channel. So actor Suriya started following cheap marketing tricks as like DMKians?”

According to the guidelines, if a filmmaker wishes to submit their movie’s clipping to the channel for a spotlight, then they would have to pay a submission fee and feature the filmmaker discussing the scene. It also mentioned that the clipping can be 15 minutes or a maximum of 20 minutes long. 'Jai Bhim' apparently submitted its introductory scene under this category. 

However, 'Jai Bhim' on its own has made it to the long-form list of films eligible for the 94th Oscars. Currently 276 films are eligible for the Academy Awards this year including Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'.

‘Jai Bhim’ is based on a true story and  highlights police atrocities on the Adivasi community. Suriya plays the role of a lawyer who fought for the rights of a tribal woman, who has been wronged by the legal system. The film is available on Amazon Prime Videos for viewing.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jai BhimSuriyaOscars 2022Scene At The Academy categoryAcademy Awards2D Entertainment
Next
Story

Naga Chaitanya's BIG confession on ex-wife Samantha, says 'he looks best with her on-screen'!

Must Watch

PT13M12S

UP Elections 2022: RPN Singh resigns from Congress, may join BJP