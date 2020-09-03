Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti opens up on casting Nani and Sudheer Babu together in 'V'

New Delhi: Popular south stars Nani and Sudheer Babu will be next seen in an edgy action thriller titled 'V'. The makers released the trailer of the much-awaited entertainer which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video a few days back and it received a warm response from fans.

Produced by Dil Raju, Shirish and Harshith Reddy, 'V' is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti with music composed by Amit Trivedi. Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead roles, this crime-thriller becomes the first-ever multi-starrer Telugu movie to have a DTS release.

Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti opened up on casting Nani and Sudheer Babu together. He said, “Nani was convinced that we would do the movie. But it was the role of DCP Aditya that was a challenge to cast. Nani is a daunting co-star to match up to. It wasn't easy for me to find a person who's willing to take up the challenge. My previous film was with Sudheer, which was a love story called Sambhonam in which he was a very gentle soft-spoken painter. But I knew that he did Baaghi and he is one of the fittest actors in the industry and can pull off the role of a hunky cop! I asked him if he'd be interested and he was more than happy. Sudheer is one of the most elegant actors I've worked with and his acting style is completely in contrast with Nani's. Nani is flamboyant, whereas Sudheer is subtle."

Adding more the famous filmmaker said, "It was a joy to bring such opposite actors together and see them complement each other and build the characters together in the film. I wanted to keep the film accessible to as many audiences as possible and at the same time, I didn't want it to be some sort of a cheap thrills movie, where at every given opportunity people rip off their shirts and show off their muscles. It had to be an emotional drama, characters have to come through very clearly. It’s not all about shootouts and murders. Both of them are capable as actors not just physically but also in terms of showcasing the emotional journey of the characters they play. It was sheer joy for me. All I had to do was say action and sit back!"

The gritty action-thriller stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari. It is releasing on September 5, 2020.