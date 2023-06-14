Ajay Devgn And Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 To Release On The Same Date

For all Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal fans, we have some amazing news in store. The makers of the popular suspense-thriller franchise, Drishyam and Drishyam 2, have a delightful surprise in store for fans with the upcoming third installment. The initial film, released in 2013 in Malayalam and directed by Jeethu Joseph, featured Mohanlal in the lead role and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. The movie's success prompted remakes in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with Ajay Devgn, Kamal Haasan, and Venkatesh, respectively, portraying the lead characters. However, the craze for this franchise didn't stop there. In 2022, when Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph decided to create Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn and Venkatesh also chose to remake the second film in Hindi and Telugu, respectively.

Hindi, Malayalam Creators To Collaborate On Drishyam 3

Regarding Drishyam 3, it is believed that the makers are all set to create history by bringing together the Hindi and Malayalam industries.

The source told Pinkvilla, “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar in the Hindi version. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date.”

Drishyam: A Riveting Tale

Drishyam revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, a businessman running a cable TV business in Goa. He leads a happy life with his wife Nandini and their two daughters. However, their world takes a dramatic turn when they get entangled in the murder of Goa DIG's son. The movie focuses on Vijay's relentless efforts to outsmart the police and protect his family. Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Tabu portray the lead characters in this gripping tale.

In the sequel, Vijay and his family try to rebuild their lives after the traumatic incident. Nandini lives in constant fear of being caught, and their situation worsens when DIG Tarun (played by Akshay Khanna) reopens the case, taking charge of the investigation.

Drishyam 3, slated for release in 2024, will mark the final installment of this captivating franchise. The filmmakers are committed to delivering an exceptional experience to the audience, keeping the plot tightly under wraps to ensure that the last film leaves a lasting impression.