Dulquer Salmaan’s blockbuster Sita Ramam to release in Hindi, check date!

New Delhi: South superstar Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Ramam', a classic love story, with a dose of action is set to release in Hindi on September 2, 2022. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie showcases the fact that humanity matters more than war, boundaries and religion. The film also stars the south sensation Rashmika Mandana in a pivotal role.

The sparkling chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur is set to transport the audience into their beautiful romantic world. The film received great reviews from critics and audiences loved it too.



Already a blockbuster in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the movie is set to release in Hindi on September 2, 2022, in cinemas. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Swapna (producer) are bringing the Hindi release to cinemas.



