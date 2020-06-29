Entertainment news: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara's throwback video makes netizens smile

Hyderabad: Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is a complete package of entertainment.

On Sunday, Namrata shared a throwback video in which Sitara is seen jumping on a bed.

"When you are happy and you know it, jump around !! When you are happy and you know and you really want to show it... when you are happy and you know it jump around... it's okay even if you fall #majorthrowback #memorytherapy," Namrata captioned the video.

Sitara's video has left social media users in awe of the little girl's cuteness.

A user commented: "This made me so happy."

Another wrote: "She is super cute."

Sitara was born in 2012. The couple also has a son named Gautam.