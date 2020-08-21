हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CU Soon

Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam drama 'CU Soon' to on release on OTT platform- All you need to know!

It features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran.

New Delhi: After enticing the audiences with Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya 'Sufiyum Sujatayum', OTT giant Amazon Prime Video will host yet another Malayalam entertainer titled 'CU Soon'. The film is edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan.

It features Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. 'CU Soon' tells the story of a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. 

'CU Soon' will stream on September 1 on the OTT platform.

“Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take-Off. Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film", said actor and producer Fahadh Faasil. 

Director Mahesh Narayan said, “People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualized or created without virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artists to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling. I am delighted to globally premiere CU Soon on Amazon Prime Video.”

 

