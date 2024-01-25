Fans Unite To Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta With A Special Surprise For Actor Ram Charan - Watch

New Delhi: In a heartwarming display of unity, Mega fans across the nation celebrated the auspicious inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which marked one of the grandest ceremonies in the country. Under the echoes of #RamforRamMandir, Mega fans expressed their joy with a surprise visit for global star Ram Charan.

The Mega Family, including global star Ram Charan, and mega power star Chiranjeevi, along with Ram’s Mega brother Naga Babu graced the special occasion. A fan video captured the excitement and spirit that resonated with the auspicious day.

In a special message to his devoted fans, Ram Charan, who is known for his unwavering commitment to a noble causes expressed gratitude to his fans and said, “I want to thank each and every one of you who consistently visit the blood bank every Sunday. Your unwavering commitment to donating blood does not go unnoticed. I am grateful to those who travel from every corner to join us. Recently, we had the honor of attending the Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishta, a truly blessed and proud moment for all of us. On behalf of you all, I will be visiting Ayodhya, praying at the Ram Mandir for the well-being of you and your families. Your blessings mean a lot. Thank you very much."

The viral fan video even shows Ram Charan live from the prestigious Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Ram Charan shares a special message with fans nationwide, expressing the magic of witnessing the historic event. "We are so blessed to be here to witness the magic that will stay with us for the coming years. I hope everyone has tuned in to watch the beautiful ceremony. Please seek blessings from Lord Ram today."

As glimpses from their time at Ayodhya spread joy among fans, the Mega Family's presence at such significant events continues to strengthen the bond between the stars and their devoted followers.